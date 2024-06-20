VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Just like people, dogs can get out of shape and even become lazy.

What You Need To Know Volusia County’s Run-N-Paw is a mobile dog gym that drives to its customers The mobile dog gym is equipped with everything to give dogs a solid and pleasant workout The company also works with area shelters to give unwanted dogs much needed exercise and fun

A Volusia County couple is making sure pet owners are giving their dogs enough exercise.

A company called Run-N-Paw is encouraging families who don’t always have time to walk their canines to reach out to them for a doggie workout.

Austin and Danielle Groover created the mobile gym to help dog owners out across Volusia County.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about exercise. Creating their metabolism and getting their heart health up,” said Austin Groover.

He said there are many scenarios where pet owners can’t get their dogs the proper exercise they need.

“Some of the clients we have they work some long hours. And we have created some different packages where we can let their dogs out while they are at work and exercise them. And then there are some people that don’t have the space to really exercise or run their dog,” he said.

Danielle Groover worked as a veterinarian technician for 11 years, while Austin Groover has a franchise and business background.

The couple can monitor each dog and provide progress reports for owners.

Their self-contained dog gym gives the couple everything they need on the road.

“The joy of this is we are mobile. We can go anywhere and bring these treadmills, slat mills (treadmill) with air conditioning anywhere,” said Danielle Groover.

One of their efforts they are most proud of is providing free workouts for shelter dogs across the county.

The couple escorts dogs from their shelter cages into a van and treats the animals to a fun exercise program.

“We try to go to all of the shelters in Volusia County at least once a month, to get the dogs out of the kennels,” she said.

A 20-minute introductory session with your dog in the mobile Run-N-Paw van is $25.

The company has packages available for monthly rates and can handle multiple dogs at one time.

For more information, visit Run-N-Paw.