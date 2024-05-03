President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are set to speak at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington next week.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are set to speak at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol



Biden will deliver the keynote address, which will be focused on efforts to combat the scourge of antisemitism, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre



The speech comes amid a rise of antisemitism nationwide in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza and a rash of protests on college campuses nationwide



A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League showed that incidents of antisemitism reached an all-time high in 2023, with a spike coming in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said that Biden will deliver the keynote address, which will be focused on efforts to combat the scourge of antisemitism.

Biden, Jean-Pierre said, is set to “discuss our moral duty to combat the rising scourge of antisemitism and the Biden-Harris administration’s work to implementing the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism to make real the promise of never, never again.”

The speech will take place the day after Yom HaShoah — the Hebrew phrase for Holocaust Remembrance Day — Israel’s day to commemorate the six million Jews murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust.

The speech comes amid a rise of antisemitism nationwide in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League showed that incidents of antisemitism reached an all-time high in 2023, with a spike coming in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 — the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust — which sparked the war in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the months of fighting since.

It also comes amid a rash of protests on college campuses nationwide in recent weeks that have resulted in more than 2,300 arrests after some have seen confrontations with police.

The president on Thursday denounced the violence at some of the campus protests, while lawmakers have scrambled to try and address a rise in antisemitism.

"There should be no place on any campus, no place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students," Biden said Thursday. "There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it’s antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans. It’s simply wrong. There is no place for racism in America. It’s all wrong. It’s un-American."

The House earlier this week passed a bill aimed at addressing anti-Jewish hate, which some critics opposed due to concerns over free speech. The Senate is looking to take up the bill, which passed the House 320-91 and has bipartisan support in the upper chamber, quickly, despite some opposition.

House Republicans announced this week an expanded probe into antisemitism on college campuses.

Biden, who has deep ties to the Jewish community dating back to his time representing Delaware in the Senate, visited Israel's Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, in 2022, where he met with surviviors of the Shoah and took part in a wreath laying ceremony.

Every president dating back to the museum's opening in 1993 has delivered a keynote at a Days of Remembrance ceremony.

"The combined presence of these leaders is an important statement to our nation at this very challenging moment of alarming antisemitism and Holocaust denial," the museum's website reads.