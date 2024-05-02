President Joe Biden made unscheduled remarks from the White House on Thursday morning to denounce pro-Palestinian protests that have popped up at college campuses across the country and led to more than 1,700 arrests in two weeks, including dozens more on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

The protests, Biden said as he left the podium following his brief remarks, have not changed his mind on how he will continue to handle U.S. foreign policy when it comes to supporting Israel in the war in Gaza.

The president made the case that while Americans have the right to protest, they do not have the right to cause chaos.

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent," Biden said. "But, but neither are we a lawless country. We're a civil society and order must prevail."

"Dissent is essential to democracy, but dissent must never lead to disorder or to denying the rights of others so students can finish their semester and their college education," he added.

He went on to denounce antisemitism, Islamophobia and discrimination against Arab- and Palestinian-Americans. He also said he did not believe the National Guard should intervene.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza — launched in the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack that killed 1,200, the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust — has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has wreaked vast destruction and brought a humanitarian disaster, with several hundred thousand Palestinians in northern Gaza facing imminent famine, according to the U.N. More than 80% of the population has been driven from their homes.

