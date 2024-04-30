White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned the protesters at Columbia University who took over a building on campus early Tuesday as “unacceptable,” describing the action as “not an example of peaceful protest.”

Dozens of students barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall — one of the buildings famously occupied during 1968 protests against the Vietnam War — blocking entrances and unfurling Palestinian flags and banners reading “Intifada” and “Free Palestine” banners from windows



The takeover came hours after a 2 p.m. Monday deadline for protesters to clear a tent encampment or face consequences



A spokesperson for the university said Tuesday afternoon that students occupying the building face expulsion, and those who did not commit to the university's terms to clear the tent encampment are in the process of being suspended

Protesters sought to rename the building — named for founding father and notable alumnus Alexander Hamilton — “Hind's Hall” after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who was killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Those students will be restricted from all academic and recreational spaces and may only access their individual residence," spokesperson Ben Chang said in a statement. "Seniors will be ineligible to graduate. This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause."

"Disruptions on campus have created a threatening environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty and a noisy distraction that interferes with teaching, learning, and preparing for final exams, and contributes to a hostile environment in violation of Title VI," Chang continued. "The safety of our community remains our top priority."

In a briefing earlier Tuesday, Kirby said that President Joe Biden “believes that forcibly taking over a building on campus is absolutely the wrong approach.”

“That is not an example of peaceful protest,” Kirby said, adding: “Hate speech and hate symbols also have no place in this country. A small percentage of students shouldn’t be able to disrupt the academic experience, the legitimate study, for the rest of the student body.”

“Students paying to go to school and want an education aren’t going to be able to do that without disruption, and they ought to be able to do it and feel safe doing it,” he added.

When asked about Republicans in Congress raising the prospect of sending in the National Guard to break up protests, Kirby said “that decision making has to start with the governor” of individual states, “because that's their responsibility. There is no active effort to look at federalizing the National Guard at this time.”

Kirby said the National Security Council and the White House are watching the protests with “concern.”

“We continue to believe in freedom of speech and the right to protest policies and ideas that you want to protest,” he said. “You’ve just got to do peacefully. You can't hurt anybody, and you can't in this case … you can’t be disrupting the educational pursuit of your fellow students. They have a right to go to school and they have a right to do so safely. They have a right to get an education and taking over a building by force is unacceptable.”

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.