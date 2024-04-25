LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight year, Churchill Downs has renewed its “Green Energy” partnership with LG&E and KU Energy for Kentucky Derby 150.

LG&E is the presenting sponsor of Churchill Downs’ Opening Night program Saturday, April 27, which will kick off Derby week as Churchill Downs remains committed to renewable energy.

The racetrack will purchase blocks of Green Energy from LG&E, which provide power for the track. LG&E said the program will purchase renewable energy certificates on the track’s behalf from renewable energy generators of solar, wind or biomass in Kentucky or neighboring states.

“Churchill Downs is an iconic community partner, and we’re thrilled to be the track’s official Green Energy partner for the second year,” said John Crockett, president of LG&E and KU Energy. “Through this partnership, we’re helping Churchill Downs in its journey to contribute renewable power to the horsepower charging Kentucky Derby Week and the much anticipated 150th Run for the Roses.”

LG&E added the blocks of Green Energy will be equivalent to the total energy the track consumes during Derby week, including Opening Night (April 27), 502’s Day (April 30), Champions Day (May 1), Thurby (May 2), Oaks (May 3) and Derby 150 (May 4).

“We are excited to welcome back LG&E and KU Energy to Churchill Downs and appreciate their partnership in our green energy journey,” said Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs.

To celebrate the partnership, Churchill Downs’ iconic Twin Spires will be illuminated green during Opening Night, LG&E said.