LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. announced a series of multi-year projects to renovate its racetrack.

Churchill Downs said it will be the largest expansion and renovation undertaken in its 150-year history.

“We have a proven track record of prudently investing capital in the Kentucky Derby to create once-in-a lifetime experiences for our guests while also creating significant long-term value for our shareholders," said Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of Churchill Downs.

The three key projects are:

The Skye Reconstruction and Expansion Project (“The Skye Project”) — $455 million to $465 million

Conservatory Project — $320 million to $330 million

Infield General Admission Project — $60 million to $70 million

Churchill Downs expects to spend $45 million to $55 million on several infrastructure improvements, the racetrack said.

“These projects, as well as key infrastructure improvements, reflect the company’s commitment to providing world-class hospitality and premium seating options for guests for many decades to come,” Carstanjen said.

The Skye Project will focus on the section of Churchill Downs that starts just past the finish line and extends to the First Turn Club. Churchill Downs plans to replace 11,500 uncovered box seats and dated dining areas with 13,300 new seats. The existing Skye Terrace structure will be replaced with a new five-story structure that will transform the iconic Clubhouse turn.

The Conservatory Project will replace the temporary suites in the infield. This project will replace 2,100 temporary seats with new permanent structures, including 36 suites.

The Infield General Admission Project will introduce three new buildings within the infield. Churchill Downs said it will improve the overall experience for general admission guests and create ticket upgrade opportunities.

Churchill Downs said these investments will lay the foundation for growth over the next decade and create significant shareholder value over the long term.

The City of Louisville must approve the project first, then the appropriate state agencies. Churchill Downs added it hopes to begin some projects this year and be finished with renovations by the 154th Kentucky Derby in May 2028.