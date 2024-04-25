LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Kroger is gearing up for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

The Middletown Kroger, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, will host a two-day celebration for the historic races. Kroger said customers can stop by and see its florists create the Derby's Garland of Roses and Oak's Garland of Lilies while enjoying samples from local vendors and meet master distillers, jockeys, authors and more.

“Kroger has a long-standing history involving the Kentucky Derby,” said corporate affairs manager Jessica Sharp. “Since 1987, Kroger’s master floral designers have crafted the ‘Garland of Roses,’ the prize given to the winning thoroughbred at the Derby. Every year, hundreds of people gather at the Middletown Kroger store to watch one of the world’s most-recognized floral arrangements take shape.”

Kroger said nearly half a dozen florists and several volunteers spend approximately seven hours to create the garland. It measures 122 inches long by 22 inches wide, weighs 40 pounds and has more than 400 Rainforest Alliance Certified "Freedom" roses. All roses are hand-selected and individually sewn into the backing, and each has its own vial of water to keep it fresh.

Police will escort the finished garland to Churchill Downs. It will then be displayed for viewing and guarded by the U.S. Navy until it gets presented to the winning horse and jockey.

Here's a full schedule of the Middletown Kroger's Kentucky Oaks and Derby events:

Thursday, May 2

150th Kentucky Oaks Lily Garland creation by Kroger florists — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nathan's Hot Dog Cart and Ribs — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jeptha Creed's Master Distiller Joyce Nethery — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Ordinary Angels" book signing — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miss Kentucky, face painter and magician — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Festival poster signing — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All-day samplings from local vendors: Copper Kettle Benedictine and Beer Cheese, Dan-O's Seasoning, Kentucky Beef Council, Please & Thank You, Kentuckyaki, Bourbon Barrel Foods, Jake's Sausage, 80 Acres, Milo's Tea, Mr. G's Popcorn and the Kentucky Lottery

Friday, May 3