ORLANDO, Fla. — A road construction project located in the Milk District of Orlando is leaving many businesses blocked from normal traffic.

What You Need To Know Road construction located in the Milk District of Orlando leaving many businesses blocked from normal traffic



The city of Orlando started a project Monday installing major power lines underneath the roadway and the construction is expected to continue until January 2025



OUC is installing high powered transmission lines that will travel to a substation right underneath this road



Most businesses in the area know it will slow down traffic to the area

The city of Orlando started a project Monday installing major power lines underneath the roadway and the construction is expected to continue into January 2025.

Many businesses say it’s hard to gauge at this early stage as to how this will affect their bottom line.

Affected businesses include Etoile Boutique, Hair Godz, Bull and Bush, Gringos Locos, Sportstown Billiards and The Nook.

Business owner Luis Lugo, who owns Hair Godz near Bumby and Robinson streets, knows the construction project will affect his customers.

“The traffic is going to be different. That is for sure. Because it is probably going to go down to one lane,” said Lugo.

Lugo has owned his hair salon for the past six years and says he is understanding about the project and remembers when the area was less than desirable.

“This used to be where all the buildings were older. There were hardly any businesses here. Suddenly, they created a little Milk District community, and it just grew from there,” said Lugo.

An Orlando Utilities Commission spokesperson said on Monday that they are installing high powered transmission lines that will travel to a substation right underneath Robinson Road.

The exact cost for the project was not available by OUC at this time.