The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that could either ban or force the sale of TikTok amid concerns about the popular social media app being a threat to national security.
The final vote was 352-65, signaling broad bipartisan support for the bill despite the opposition of former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee in November's election. The bill required a two-thirds majority of the House to pass. Fifteen Republicans and 50 Democrats opposed the bill, with one member voting present.
The bill would ban TikTok, which boasts 170 million users in the United States, from U.S. app stores unless Chinese company ByteDance divests itself from the company within six months. Lawmakers have repeatedly expressed concerns about the possibility that the Chinese government could force ByteDance to turn over American users' personal data.
The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.