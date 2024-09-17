California now has two new laws to ensure actors have control over the use of their digital replicas.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the headquarters of the Screen Actors Guild union in LA to sign the bills, which require informed consent by performers before their digital replicas can be used and update protections to the voice and likeness rights of deceased performers.

What You Need To Know California now has two new laws to ensure actors have control over the use of their digital replicas



AB 2602 prohibits contractual provisions allowing the use of a person’s digital voice or likeness replica in place of the person’s actual services unless that provision has enough description of how it will be used



AB 1836 updates protections to the voice and likeness rights of deceased performers



On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the headquarters of the Screen Actors Guild union in LA to sign the bills

“It is a momentous day for SAG-AFTRA members and everyone else because the AI protections we fought so hard for last year are now expanded upon by California law thanks to the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.

The use of artificial intelligence was a major sticking point in the union’s almost four-month strike against the major Hollywood studios last year. From July through November, SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members walked off the job, demanding higher residual payments from streaming companies and safeguards over the use of AI. The union ratified the contract in December, which included, for the first time, informed consent and compensation guardrails for AI.

The first bill of its kind in the United States, AB 2602 prohibits contractual provisions allowing the use of a person’s digital voice or likeness replica in place of the person’s actual services unless that provision has enough description of how it will be used. The bill also requires the person be represented by a union or legal counsel.

AB 1836 is an update to a current law that prohibits the use of a deceased person’s likeness or voice in digital replicas without the prior consent of their estate. Current law contains digital replication exemptions for film, television and audiovisual works.