VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is expanding its VoRide transportation service to three other cities after a successful launch in DeLand last year.

Starting Monday, April 8, the curb-to-curb rideshare service will be available for residents in DeBary, Deltona, and Orange City.

“Continued ridership growth and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received in the DeLand area shows it’s working and it’s time to expand into other communities,” said Volusia County Transit Services Director Bobbie King. “With nearly 1,000 trips reviewed and with an average of a 4.8 out of 5-star rating, VoRide is not only meeting but exceeding the expectations within our community.”

VoRide provides residents with a cost-effective, flexible, point-to-point transportation method, according to the county.

Users can start and end their trips within the designated service zone outlined in the VoRide app. If riders need to travel outside the service zone, VoRide will connect customers with Votran buses.

The app is offered through Apple Store and Google Play. Passengers can set their pickup and drop-off locations, confirm ride availability, and see the driver’s estimated arrival time. People without smartphone access can book rides through Votran’s website or by calling 386-210-9861.

The standard fare will start at $2 per ride per person. Riders can pay with either credit, debit or through the VoRide app. Discounts are available for people 65 years of age or older and the disabled. Children under seven years old ride for free.

Rides involve multiple pickups and drop-offs to optimize efficiency, the county stated, while maintaining low fares.

The transportation service operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. VoRide does not operate on Sundays or holidays.