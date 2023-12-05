DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County’s new curb-to-curb rideshare initiative, VoRide, is now operating in the DeLand area.
VoRide provides residents with a cost-effective, flexible, point-to-point transportation method, according to the county.
The service is limited to the DeLand area, with plans to expand into the DeBary, Deltona, and Orange City areas in 2024.
Users can start and end their trips within the designated service zone outlined in the VoRide app.
The app is offered through Apple Store and Google Play. Passengers can set their pickup and drop-off locations, confirm ride availability, and see the driver’s estimated arrival time. People without smartphone access can book rides through Votran’s website or by calling 386-210-9861.
The standard fare will start at $2 per ride per person. Riders can pay with either credit, debit or through the VoRide app. Children under seven years old ride for free.
Rides involve multiple pickups and drop-offs to optimize efficiency, the county stated, while maintaining low fares.
The transportation service operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. VoRide does not operate on Sundays or holidays.