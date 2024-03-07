LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, Orange County registered Republican voters got the chance to start voting for their GOP presidential nominee.

On Thursday, Lake County registered Republicans will begin early voting for the same presidential preference primary. Despite former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley suspending her campaign on Wednesday, her name will still be on the ballot under Florida law.

The Florida Democratic party, like many other states, have already named President Joe Biden as its only candidate, so there is no Democratic preference primary in Florida this year. However, there are several local races that any registered voter, no matter your party affiliation, can participate in.

Those races include commissioner seats for districts one, three and five, county judges, school board members, sheriff and the race for supervisors of elections.

Incumbent Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays says he can’t really predict what the early voter turnout will look like since this is a unique election year for his office.

“That’s a complete roll of the dice, I kid you not,” said hays. “This is the most unusual, because this is the first time I’ve ever known of a presidential preference primary that has only had one party voting.”

Hays shared that there are several forms of identification that voters can bring to cast their ballots on Thursday, March 7 through Saturday, March 16. However, the most convenient and most encouraged form is your driver’s license because it has your picture and your signature.

Early voting begins at 10 a.m. and will run through 6 p.m. daily until the final day of early voting on March 16. Hays says results should be available by March 19.

One additional thing to note is that Thursday, March 7, is the last day for Floridians to request a vote by mail ballot.