Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is set to suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, sources told The Associated Press, meaning former President Donald Trump will be the only major Republican candidate remaining in the race.

Haley is set to deliver remarks in Charleston, South Carolina, later Wednesday morning. Her decision comes one day after Super Tuesday, where she scored an upset win over Trump in Vermont and denying him a 50-state sweep, but failed to win any other states. She also won the Washington, D.C., primary last weekend.

News of Haley's decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Haley staged a successful campaign in the sense that she outlasted more than 10 other Republican candidates, a field that included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. But despite picking up some key endorsements and raising substantial sums of cash, she never broke through against Trump in the primaries.

It's unclear whether she will offer an endorsement of Trump. She had previously pledged to the Republican National Committee that she would support whoever the party’s nominee was. But in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said she is no longer bound by that promise and “will make what decision I want to make.”

The Journal reported that Haley will urge Trump, who is set to formally clinch the Republican nomination later this month, will urge her onetime boss to "earn" the support of her backers — potentially a daunting task, with a significant portion of Haley voters saying they won't back Trump, with some even saying they will vote for President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee in November.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Haley had won just one primary — the District of Columbia. She failed to beat Trump in New Hampshire, thought to be a friendlier arena because of its large contingent of independents and the ability for Democrats to vote in GOP primaries. The former South Carolina governor then won just three of 50 delegates in her home state.

And she suffered an embarrassing defeat in a Nevada primary that did not include Trump. (Trump competed in the state’s caucuses instead. “None of these candidates” was the top vote-getter in the primary.)

She eked out a win in Vermont on Tuesday, winning nearly 50% of the vote to Trump's nearly 46%, but she failed to win other states where she appeared best poised to compete, including Maine and Virginia, and was trounced by the former president in states like Texas.

Haley defied calls for weeks to step aside, saying she believed more voters deserved to have a choice other than Trump. Haley also has argued that she, not Trump, has the best shot at beating President Joe Biden in the general election.

After becoming the lone major challenger to Trump, Haley sharpened her attacks against him. She criticized the former president for vowing retribution against his political enemies if elected, for saying he’d encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that did meet their financial obligations to the alliance, for adding trillions to the national debt as president and for helping kill a bipartisan agreement on border and immigration reform.

Trump, meanwhile, tried to brand Haley as a moderate and repeatedly insulted her intelligence by calling her “Birdbrain.” At one point, he even seemed to suggest that Haley’s husband, a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard, deployed to Africa to get away from her.

But her campaign was still a historic one: Not only did she deny Trump a victory in Vermont, but by winning the state she became the first woman to clinch one in a GOP primary. She became the first woman to win a Republican primary in D.C. over the weekend.

She was also a fundraising juggernaut, raising $12 million in February in addition to heaps of money in the months prior.