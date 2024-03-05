ORLANDO, Fla. — With spring break on the horizon, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are kicking off a sale on their tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes from March 4 through March 10.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are running a sale on their tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes from March 4 through March 10



Guests can save up to 30% off on SeaWorld tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes, and up to 50% off on Aquatica



The sale ties in with new attractions opening at both parks this spring



Visit SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando's websites for more information

Guests can save up to 30% off on SeaWorld tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes, and up to 50% off on Aquatica, officials with the theme parks said Tuesday.

Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through Dec. 31 for prices as low as $124.99.

Those that select a SeaWorld or Aquatica annual pass can get unlimited access to each respective park for a year and get access to seasonal events, such as SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Viva La Musica, access to the all-new 60th Anniversary Celebrations, and Bands, Brew and BBQ, as well as Aquatica’s Aloha to Summer, Fiesta Aquatica and more. Pass members can also enjoy benefits like free parking, invites to VIP events, free guest tickets and savings on in-park purchases.

The sale ties in with new attractions opening at both parks this spring, officials said. At Aquatica, guests can experience the all-new “Tassie’s Underwater Twist,” a water slide with an immersive visual element, transporting riders into the depths of Australia’s Shark Bay. Over at SeaWorld Orlando, the family launch coaster, “Penguin Trek,” is set to take guests on a rescue mission through Antarctica. Pass Members will be the first to experience these new attractions.

Some restrictions and blackout dates apply. For additional details and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes, visit SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando's websites.