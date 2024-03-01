FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The “Warbirds Over Flagler” air show festival returns to Flagler County on March 23 and 24 as a salute to veterans.

The two-day flying event at the Flagler Executive Airport honors veterans with aircraft displays, flybys, music and more.

The family-friendly event offers fun and thrills for everyone. Showcasing past and present U.S. and foreign airpower, visitors will get a chance to meet the pilots and learn about the history of the aircraft.

The “Warbirds Over Flagler” air show festival. (Warbirds Over Flagler/Flagler Executive Airport)

The event will feature displays of vintage and modern military aircraft and vehicles, along with Warbird flybys, a kids’ zone, music, and food and drink vendors.

“This dynamic event brings together some of the most historical and impressive aircraft from WWII to present day,” Sieger said.

The all-day event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Admission to the event is only $5 per carload each day.

The schedule of events includes:

10 a.m. — Gates open

All day — Vendors and static displays are open and available, along with all day music

Noon — Opening ceremonies

Presentation of Colors

National Anthem

Remarks by Board of County Commissioners Chair Greg Hansen

Flyby Warbird Parade

1 to 6 p.m. — RC aircraft demonstrations and Warbird Flybys

6 p.m. — Gate close

The entrance is off Belle Terre and Fin Way, south of State Road 100, which is the southeast entrance to the airport.

Visit https://www.warbirdsoverflagler.com for more information.

