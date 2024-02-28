EUSTIS, Fla. — A Forever Home Animal Rescue, which got the boot from its previous building, has officially moved in to its new Eustis location.
What You Need To Know
- A Forever Home Animal Rescue, previously in Tavares, has officially moved into its new building in Eustis
- The facility is open for business every day from noon to 4 p.m.
- The rescue is still accepting donations
