EUSTIS, Fla. — A Forever Home Animal Rescue, which got the boot from its previous building, has officially moved in to its new Eustis location.

What You Need To Know

  • A Forever Home Animal Rescue, previously in Tavares, has officially moved into its new building in Eustis
  • The facility is open for business every day from noon to 4 p.m.  
  • The rescue is still accepting donations

The facility is open for business every day from noon to 4 p.m. 

The rescue is still accepting donations. Funds will go toward maintaining its new building and taking care of its adoptable dogs.