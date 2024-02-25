ORLANDO, Fla. — A program aimed at keeping teenagers safe on the road was held in Orlando over the weekend.
B.R.A.K.E.S. is a free driving school for teens and was started after the founder of the organization, Top Fuel dragster Doug Herbert, lost his two sons in a 2008 car crash.
He used that tragic personal experience to create the program, which travels across the world teaching teen drivers valuable road lessons.
“It’s simple. We just want them to get home safely or where they’re heading,” said Jason Lare, a B.R.A.K.E.S. instructor. “(We are) giving these students the ability to hone in on skills, techniques that could potentially save their life someday.”
That’s what B.R.A.K.E.S. is all about. It stands for Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe.
The two-day event included three sessions on Saturday and two sessions on Sunday.
With nearly 300 students taking the courses, students go through several courses with different instructors to get hands-on training.
Exercises include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance skid recovery and more.
“That stuff isn’t taught in school,” said Courtney Kramer, an instructor that’s been with the program for 10 years. “Unfortunately, it’s taught just when you have to do it, you have to count on what you’re going to respond to. So here they learn everything.”
The program uses vehicles donated by Kia.