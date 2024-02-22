ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents with unpaid medical debt may get some relief from the Orange County government.

This week, Orange County commissioners agreed to back a program to buy up the debt using money left over from the Pandemic Relief Fund.

Commissioners agreed to move $4.5 million from the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act and send it to health care providers, which would then forgive patient debt.

One woman hoping to get relief from her growing medical bills is Eimer Roy of Orlando, who has accumulated $15,000 dollars in medical debt since 2019.

“Some of the debt is from my kids, some of it’s from me," Roy said. "The bulk of them are for my long COVID."

Roy said those events sent her and her family into a tailspin financially.

She takes medication daily and copes with shortness of breath hourly due to a serious battle with COVID-19.

She said her illness has affected her employment, which also put stress on paying for simple necessities like food.

“It is beyond worrisome," Roy said. "I do wake up in the middle of the night, and I know it’s not making the situation any better. So that is why we originally reached out to the Orange County commissioners."

The Orlando resident says she is excited to hear about the county’s decision to move money to help those with medical debt and hopes she will qualify for the relief.

“I think it’s definitely very good news," Roy said. "A step in the right direction."

Sam Delgado, the program manager of Central Florida Jobs with Justice, was at the commission meeting when the decision was made earlier this week.

“We are really excited to see that the county has heard, not just from us, but also impacted people,” said Delgado.

The nonprofit has been pushing the county for a year to help address medical debt. Delgado said 13% of Orange County residents have outstanding medical bills of $900 or more.

The $4.5 million from the county "has the ability to eliminate over $400 million of debt,” said Delgado.

According to Central Florida Jobs with Justice, which is a coalition of labor unions and student groups, more than 60% of all bankruptcies are caused by medical debt.

County commissioners are still working out the details as to how that medical debt relief will be allocated to those in need.