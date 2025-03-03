OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Commissioners are meeting Monday to discuss, among other items, tax exemptions for the Meyers Group’s Ovation mixed-use development project.

Sitting a mile from Walt Disney World, the development group plans to transform the former Orlando Sun Resort and Spa property near the Interstate 4 and U.S. 192 interchange in Kissimmee.

In September 2024, the board of commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Meyers Group to begin negotiations for the redevelopment of the abandoned property.

The Ovation project would transform the area into a multi-use hotel and entertainment district, according to the county, and would enhance tourism, increase the county’s ad valorem tax roll, and provide long-term benefits for the community.

The Meyers Group said the project will include a 500-room hotel, shops, restaurants, conference spaces and more with the potential for music venues.

According to the project’s website, ovationorlando.com, “Ovation is a 650,000 square-foot, ground up, mixed-use dining, retail, attraction, hotel and entertainment destination on 77 acres.”

Commissioners on Monday will discuss providing certain incentives including:

Reimbursement of certain Tourist Development Taxes not to exceed $10 million over a 20 year period based on the Tourism Development Tax lift created.

Recognize mobility fee credits in the amounty of $14,391,970.70 and fire impact fee credits in the amount of $718,948.10 in accordance with Ordinance #2024-26 and Ordinance #2024-23 for the pre-existing hotel, convention center, and restaurants on the property.

Reimbursement up to $6.5 million for the demolition of the existing buildings from the county building funds.

Authorization of the CDD to use its eminent domain powers to aquire land associated with off-site transportation improvements.

It looks as if Ovation is expected to open sometime in 2026 as the project site states “Welcoming wanderers from around the world to experience Orlando’s newest dining, retail, hotel, attraction and entertainment destination in 2026 and beyond.”