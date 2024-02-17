SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 is being treated for injuries sustained during a deadly shootout Saturday.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. in Silver Springs, where the sheriff's office says deputies were responding to a situation involving a man accused of battery by strangulation.
The sheriff's office says when the man was located, he shot at deputies, hurting police K-9 Leo.
The man was shot during return fire by deputies and later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The police K-9 is being treated at UF Veterinary Hospital, where the sheriff's office says he is "stable with good vitals."
The identity of the man has not been released.