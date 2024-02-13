ORLANDO Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Tuesday the creation of a Violent Crimes Unit at the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. He said the unit was formed to combat violent crime and gun crime in Orange and Osceola counties.

What You Need To Know State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Tuesday the creation of a Violent Crimes Unit





He said the unit was formed to combat violent crime and gun crime in Orange and Osceola counties



It is made up of five experienced prosecutors who will work to disrupt violent community activity

“Our office is determined to meet the most violent criminals with our most aggressive prosecutors,” Bain said.

He said the Violet Crimes Unit is made up of five experienced prosecutors who have strong track records of prosecuting violent felony offenders.

The unit will work to disrupt violent activity in the community and protect public safety by moving serious cases through the criminal justice system, in an effort to get violent offenders off the streets, Bain said.

“People deserve to live in a society without the threat of becoming a victim of violent crime, and that is what we hope to accomplish with this unit,” he said.

The unit began work on Feb. 12 and will be responsible for handling cases in the Felony Bureau, with the exception of homicides. Bain said the types of cases the unit will handle include attempted murders, kidnappings, carjackings, home invasions and armed robberies.

He said the unit allows prosecutors to work more closely with law enforcement to build solid cases, and serves as a crucial crime prevention measure by mitigating the risk of serious offender’s potentially escalating to more severe and capital felony offenses.