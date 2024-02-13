TAMPA, Fla. — The Coca-Cola Company will be permanently closing its Dunedin Plant later this year, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice posted on the Florida Commerce website on Feb. 6.
The closure will affect nearly 200 employees at the site.
According to the notice, plant located at San Christopher Drive is scheduled to close on May 31 with layoffs starting on April 5. The notice states that notification was given to employees about the closing on Feb. 5 and will continue to be informed of any changes as additional information becomes available.
The reason for the closure was not listed in the notice.