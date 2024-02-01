Law enforcement officials in Marion County say three people were killed Thursday when a stolen Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle crashed into a pickup truck in the 26700 block of East Highway 40.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office released information on the crash on its Facebook page just after 3:30 p.m. The post warned drivers to avoid the area because East Highway 40 had been closed between Forest Road 88 and Highway 19.
Investigators said that the crash happened when the stolen patrol vehicle hit a pickup truck, but did not immediately release any other details.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.