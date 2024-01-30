PALM BAY, Fla. — A retired priest killed Sunday in a series of shootings in Palm Bay is said to have been counseling the accused suspect, 24-year-old Brandon Kapas, according to a neighbor.

The priest, identified as Robert Hoeffner, was one of three people allegedly killed by Kapas, who was fatally shot by police officers. Hoeffner's sister Sally and Kapas' grandfather William were identified as the other victims, according to police.

David Little lives across the street from where Hoeffner and his sister lived. He looked on Sunday evening as police showed up to Hoeffner’s home, discovering Hoeffner and his sister dead inside.

“Having this happen right across from where you live is pretty shocking,” said Little. “You never think something like that is going to happen in your neighborhood until it does, and it just goes to show you’re not even safe in your own home now.”

Investigators say Kapas had already killed Hoeffner and his sister before going to a family gathering where he fatally shot his grandfather, and eventually shot at police, wounding two officers. Detectives say Kapas was driving Hoeffner’s car, which was full of firearms.

“I’ve seen him over there before and he was just a part of the bible study,” said Little.

Little believes Kapas was one of several people Hoeffner was counseling. He says it’s his understanding Kapas’ family was very involved in the church.

“It’s a shame, I hope they find out what the motive is for it,” said Little. “Right now I think it’s still a mystery to the police as well as us—why he had to kill them I have no idea—whether it was money or what, who knows.”

The Diocese of Orlando says Hoeffner was Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church before he retired from the priesthood in 2023. On social media, many people said Hoeffner married them, baptized their children, and officiated over loved one’s funerals.

The Diocese of Orlando says father Hoeffner also served at churches throughout the Orlando area before he moved to Palm Bay. Hoeffner celebrated 50 years of service to the church in 2023.

Services for him and his sister are still pending.