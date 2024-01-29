ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone in or around downtown Orlando on the first weekend of February, will be among many others.

The Paris Olympics Marathon Team Trials are Saturday, and the NFL Pro Bowl Games are Thursday through Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

Several road closures are scheduled during the events in downtown Orlando.

Most lanes of Rosalind Avenue were blocked on Monday at Lake Eola due to preparations for the Olympic trials near the planned finish line, but most people will be affected while the marathon trials are happening on Saturday.

Orlando leaders are urging patience during this busy weekend of events.

“We just want people to be patient, understand planning and preparing is important,” said Jim Young, Events Division Manager for the City of Orlando. “That day we’ll have our emergency operations center open, we’ll have a hotline so if you do get caught in any of the road closures and need assistance, not only will there be several staff on the ground to assist you, but we’ll also have that hotline for you to guide you around those detours.”

Despite the expected traffic inconveniences, downtown business owners, like Kobina Amoo, who co-operates Pattie Lou’s Donuts, are looking forward to the potential boost in business.

“We’ve already benefited. We have several orders already for this weekend, and we’re kind of gearing up for the excitement, so it should be good,” said Amoo.

Luckily for Amoo, most of his regular customers walk-up to his donut shop, so the closed roadways shouldn’t prevent too many of them from coming in. And since he’s just around the corner from the marathon trials finish line, he expects to see some new customers trying something sweet.

“There are people that will come to downtown Orlando that have never been here before, and who knows, maybe one day we’ll open up a store in their city and they’ll remember us,” said Amoo. “People walking around downtown is great for us, we look forward to it. Very excited.”

Amoo says a little inconvenience will be well worth it for a boost in business and to witness history.

“You have people that are following their dreams and coming down here to qualify for the Olympics and to represent the United States of America, that’s pretty cool,” said Amoo. “So if I have to take another 20, 30 minutes to get to work, I’m okay with that.”

SunRail is also scheduled to run on Sunday, Feb. 4 for Pro Bowl visitors.

The train will begin service at noon, with the first train leaving southbound from the DeBary station. Service will run hourly between the DeBary and the Sand Lake Road stations for about eight hours.