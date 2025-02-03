TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a new “Second Amendment Summer” tax holiday.
The proposed holiday would make guns, ammunition and firearm accessories tax-free.
If approved by the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature, it would run from Memorial Day through Fourth of July.
“I think this is going to be wildly popular,” said DeSantis.
According to DeSantis’ budget proposal, the Second Amendment Summer Holiday could save Floridians upwards of $8 million.
Meanwhile, Florida Democrats are questioning if there’s any need for the holiday.
“We anticipate having less revenue in the coming years,” said Delray Beach Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore. “I think we have to be very careful about those tax incentives.”
The proposed tax holiday is one of seven DeSantis is recommending to lawmakers. Other proposed tax-holidays include: Freedom Month for outdoor goods and recreation; a 14-day back-to-school tax holiday, and a weeklong Tool Time sales tax holiday.
DeSantis’ budget proposal tops at $115.6 billion, which is $3 billion less than the current year's budget
Among other initiatives, DeSantis wants to devote $830 million towards debt reduction. He also earmarked $2.2 billion in tax relief, including a permanent repeal of Florida’s business rent tax.