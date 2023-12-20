ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic’s home arena is sporting a new name.

The arena formerly know as the Amway Center is sporting “KIA Center” signage as of Wednesday morning in downtown Orlando.

They expect to have a formal announcement later on Wednesday.

Amway Global has held the naming rights on the building since they announced the original 10-year, $40 million deal.

Richard DeVos co-founded the Amway. He was also the owner of the Magic when the arena opened. DeVos passed away in 2018, but the DeVos family still owns the Magic.

The 875,000-square-foot venue is the home court for the Orlando Magic and hosts more than 220 events per year, including NBA games, major concerts, hockey games, mixed-martial arts and wrestling, family entertainment and special events like NCAA basketball tournament games and the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. More than 1.3 million people attend events there annually.

The new name comes during the Magic’s 35th anniversary season and when the franchise is enjoying success in the facility. Orlando is 11-1 in its home arena so far this season.