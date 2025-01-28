ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recall over smoked salmon sold at Costco locations in Florida.

It could be contaminated with listeria, according to the department.

The recall for Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon was first issued in October 2024 for possible contamination.

The upgrade is now Class 1, and the FDA's website says the use of a recalled product in that category “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The product hasn't been available for months, but customers who bought it previously and put it in their freezer are urged to not use it.

No illnesses have been reported.