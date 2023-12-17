ORLANDO, Fla. — The Republican Party of Florida suspended Chairman Christian Ziegler and demanded his resignation during an emergency meeting Sunday, adding to calls by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top officials for him to step down as police investigate a rape accusation against him.

Board members say they voted unanimously to take action, which also includes Ziegler’s pay being cut down to a dollar.

The board will vote Jan. 8 to remove Ziegler.

This follows a sexual assault investigation into Ziegler, who is facing allegations of rape.

“Christian Ziegler has engaged in conduct that renders him unfit for the office,” the party’s motion to censure Ziegler said, according to a document posted on the social media platform X by Lee County GOP Chairman Michael Thomason.

Ziegler tried to defend himself during the closed-door meeting, but the party board quickly took the action against him, Thompson said.

“Ziegler on soap box trying to defend himself, not working,” Thompson posted before confirming the votes.

The alleged victim says she had previously been in a three-way sexual relationship with the Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler.

According to the affidavit, she canceled a meet-up with the couple when she found out Bridget would not be there. She told police Christian Ziegler allegedly still showed up at her apartment and that’s when she says the attack happened, stated the affidavit.

No criminal charges have been filed against him.

The accusation also has caused turmoil for Bridget Ziegler, an elected member of the Sarasota School Board, though she is not accused of any crime. On Tuesday, the board voted to ask her to resign. She refused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.