ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — City leaders in Altamonte Springs say they have received numerous complaints from residents and businesses expressing concern over homeless people camping in public spaces.

What You Need To Know Altamonte Springs city leaders say they have received numerous complaints of homeless people camping on sidewalks





The Altamonte Springs City Commission is pursuing an ordinance that would prohibit camping overnight in public places





The proposed ordinance gives authorities the right to remove anyone camping on public grounds, but only if there are shelters available





A second reading to pass the ordinance is scheduled for Jan. 2

City manager Frank Martz said the problem in Altamonte Springs has been growing over the last few years.

“Over the last six or eight months, we have gotten some complaints of people who are camping on sidewalks and blocking sidewalks,” he said.

Martz says the problem has been growing, evidenced by several incidents, including a homeless man who harassed motorists at stoplights and another individual using a barbecue grill at an intersection.

For violators, the proposed ordinance carries penalties of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

City officials say there are laws on the books that prevent law enforcement from moving someone when homeless shelters are at full capacity.

“If there is a case where there is not a bed we can find in Central Florida, the law allows us, and the ordinance, to leave that person in place until there is,” Martz said. “Or to find some other accommodation for them.”

Altamonte Springs resident Michell Refsnider said the homeless problem has been growing around Seminole county.

“It’s a huge population, and it’s growing in the city, and it just makes me really sad,” said Refsnider.

She said she can relate to the homeless problems, because she was once without a home.

“It was four of us and we were just living out of our car,” she said. “It was not in this state, it was in Maryland.”

She said she now drives around the area with extra-large bottles of water and food to give to anyone she sees on the streets in Altamonte Springs.

Refsnider said she hopes the city can try to help the homeless find more permanent housing if the new ordinance is passed.

A second vote is scheduled for January 2.