WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs residents could see an 18% increase in monthly water bills next year.

If approved, water bills would double over the course of five years, and it would directly affect the water and waste-water portions of the utilities bill.

What You Need To Know Winter Springs city leaders expect to hold a final vote today to adopt an ordinance increasing utility rates



Residents would see their water bills double over the course of five years. The first hike would begin in January 2024.



An additional $10 to $12 would be added to residents' monthly water bills

The first vote for the ordinance passed in November, with city leaders voting unanimously 4 - 0.

Residents are concerned about the significant increase in a community where most people are living on a fixed income.

Mayor Kevin McCann said if they approve the ordinance, residents would see an additional $10 to $12 on their monthly bill each year until it eventually tappers off and decreases again.

McCann said he understands residents aren’t comfortable with rates being raised, but that it’s necessary for the much needed infrastructure improvements within the city.

“We have two wastewater plants that have been neglected and we need to replace them,” said McCann. “Quite frankly, the infrastructure is past its life expectancy. And it is having leaks, it’s having failures. And we want to protect the Florida environment. We are responsible stewards to the environment, and it needs to be done.”

McCann said the improvements are way past due, and he believes city commissioners are in a difficult position because previous leaders did not address the issue sooner.

“We understand that it was going to be a difficult decision and that the work was going to be difficult and that rates were going to go up. But I would challenge elected officials to do the right thing and be proactive on these issues rather than leaving a mess for later commissions to clean up,” he said.

Residents say they hope the city will create a detailed plan for how they will use the money over time, as well as explaining if the rate increases are going to be affordable for residents before the second hearing and final adoption of the ordinance.

The city said the project could cost around $100 million. However, they are looking at other funding options, like grants.

If approved, the first rate hike would take effect next in January 2024. Despite the increase, the city says they would still have one of the lowest utility rates in Seminole County. They are currently the second lowest, according to the mayor.

Today’s city commission meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.