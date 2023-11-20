WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs residents could soon be seeing an 18% utility price rate increase to monthly water bills.

What You Need To Know If passed, water and wastewater portions of Winter Springs residents’ utility bill will increase, and overall, double in a timespan of five years



The ordinance passed first reading last Thursday 4-0. The second and final vote is on Dec. 11



A Winter Springs resident hopes the city hits the pause button and lays out what the exact plans will be before raising rates

Commissioners could soon vote on an ordinance that would make water and wastewater portions of utility bills increase, and overall, double in five years.

It will happen if the city commission votes yes one last time on an ordinance that would adopt water, wastewater, and reclaimed water rate increases for the next five fiscal years. The ordinance passed its first reading last Thursday 4-0. The second and final vote is on Dec. 11.

“It’s a big deal. It’s hard to imagine our water bills going up doubling over the next five years,” said Jessie Phillips, who is a Winter Springs resident and homeowner. “You have a lot of residents that are on a fixed income, a lot from a retirement community in the city.”

Phillips has lived in Winter Springs since 2017. He says in a few years, he’ll be paying double what he’s paying now for water without specific plans from the city to fix the issues.

“Before you start doubling our water bills, come up with a plan of how you’re going to spend it,” said Phillips.

He says affordability for residents is also a big question. He’s hoping the city hits the pause button and lays out what the exact plans will be before raising rates.

The city, in response, says it’s coming up with capital improvement plans, but raising funds needs to happen first.

“It’s no secret, it’s been documented,” said Matthew Reeser, Public Communications Officer for the City of Winter Springs. “We know we’ve had residents who have expressed their concerns about our aging infrastructure.”

He says their wastewater treatment plants need to be replaced, as well as reclaimed water upgrades, and water plant improvements.

“Line replacements, water quality fixes, meter replacements all of those things are going to need to be funded and the only way to do that is through this,” he said.

The city says they’re estimating it could cost upwards of $100 million and they’re currently looking at other funds, like grants.

“While nobody really wants to see an increase in their bill, the big thing is the city is trying to move forward. We’re trying to update and get our systems in line with what our residents expect,” he said.

Phillips says he hopes the city considers its residents in its decision-making.

“Considering its retirement community folks on fixed incomes before making these decisions,” said Phillips.

The next city commission meeting with the second reading and public input is on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. If passed, this increase will kick off in January 2024 through 2028.

The city says with this increase, they’re still one of the lower utility rates in the county. The city also says they’re in the process of negotiating a design contract with engineering firms for their wastewater treatment plants.