SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Winter Springs woman found shot to death in an Apopka storage unit last month will be laid to rest on Saturday.

According to an obituary on Unity Memorial Funeral Home’s website, a celebration of life is planned for Shakeira Rucker today. Rucker, a 37-year-old mother of four, went missing on November 11, after police say she was last seen getting dinner with her estranged husband in Polk County.



A week later, her remains were found in an Apopka storage unit registered to that man, Cory Hill.



According to court documents, Hill has been charged with second-degree murder in Rucker’s death, as well as four counts of attempted murder from another incident.

In that separate incident, law enforcement accuses him of shooting at his girlfriend and three members of her family.



Last month, State Attorney Andrew Bain told Rucker’s family that his office would “prosecute her killer to the fullest extent of the law.”