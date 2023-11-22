DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 34-year-old father of two children found in a burning Daytona Beach apartment early Tuesday morning, is now facing charges in the death of their mother and a 10-month-old baby boy.

What You Need To Know Daytona Beach police have identified 34-year-old Charles Leon Ivy as the suspect in a deadly apartment fire



Law enforcement said a 10-month-old died from the fire and his mom was found dead with stab wounds



Two other children — ages 4 and 5 — were also found in the apartment and are at UF Health Shands Hospital



Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said this is domestic in nature and that Ivy is the father of the two older children

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the Countryside Apartments, at 1200 Beville Road, around 12:00 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Denjah Moore deceased with multiple stab wounds, a baby suffering from cardiac arrest, and two other children — ages 4 and 5 years old — suffering injuries from the smoke and fire.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young identified Charles Leon Ivy as the suspect in the crime Young described “as horrific and horrendous.”

“I’ve never witnessed anything this horrific in my entire career,” Young said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

While Ivy has not confessed to the crime, Young said police tracked his cell phone and vehicle to the apartment complex and found him with the victim’s cell phone.

Ivy faces two counts of first degree murder premeditated, two counts of attempted felony murder and one count of arson first degree.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Young called the crime domestic in nature but could not provide a motive. He said Ivy is the father of the 4- and 5-year-old who were “left to die in a fully involved fire.”

The two children were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, where they remain.

The 10-month-old was taken to Halifax Health in Daytona, where he later died.

Young said none of the children were stabbed but suffered injuries caused by the fire. Moore had custody of all three children, Young said.

Ivy was later taken into custody as he was leaving his home in Ormond Beach.

The State Fire Marshall began investigating Tuesday and found two points of origin of the fire.