CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — SpaceX successfully sent another batch of Starlink satellites into space early Wednesday morning from Florida’s Space Coast, the company confirmed.
What You Need To Know
- SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites early Wednesday morning
- After several delays, the Starlink Group 6-29 mission finally launched at 2:47 a.m. ET on Nov. 22
- Get more space coverage here ▶
After several delays, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 2:47 a.m. ET on Nov. 22 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The 45th Weather Squadron gave a 90 - 75% chance of favorable liftoff conditions, with only Thick Cloud Layers Rule being a concern.
Going Up
The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster for the Starlink Group 6-29 mission, named B1067, has 14 successful launches, not counting this one.
And six Starlink missions
Following stage separation, the first-stage booster landed on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas,’ that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
About the mission
Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, joining the thousands of others in space working to provide internet service.
The Starlink company is owned by SpaceX.
Before the launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell has recorded the following information about the Starlink satellites.
5,077 are in orbit
5,041 in working order
4,500 are in operational orbit