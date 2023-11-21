CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — SpaceX successfully sent another batch of Starlink satellites into space early Wednesday morning from Florida’s Space Coast, the company confirmed.

What You Need To Know SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites early Wednesday morning



After several delays, the Starlink Group 6-29 mission finally launched at 2:47 a.m. ET on Nov. 22



After several delays, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 2:47 a.m. ET on Nov. 22 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 45th Weather Squadron gave a 90 - 75% chance of favorable liftoff conditions, with only Thick Cloud Layers Rule being a concern.

Going Up

The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster for the Starlink Group 6-29 mission, named B1067, has 14 successful launches, not counting this one.

Following stage separation, the first-stage booster landed on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas,’ that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/rWj1id7PQW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 22, 2023

About the mission

Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, joining the thousands of others in space working to provide internet service.

The Starlink company is owned by SpaceX.

Before the launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell has recorded the following information about the Starlink satellites.