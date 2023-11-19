VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As we get closer to the holiday season, many families along the coastal areas in Volusia County head out in their boats to celebrate, rest and relax. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard at the Ponce De Leon Inlet Station want everyone to keep in mind the importance of having in place boat safety measures.

What You Need To Know U.S. Coast Guard members want to promote boat safety in the community ahead of the holiday season



According to the U.S. Coast Guard, in 2021 there was a total of 4,439 accidents reported that involved 658 deaths. In 2022, they saw a 9% decrease with a total 4,040 accidents and 636 deaths



In case of an emergency the U.S. Coast Guard says there are five things people should know at all times to make the rescue easier: Number of people on board, what's the problem, PFD (personal flotation device or lifejackets), position, and description of your vessel



If you are interested in joining the U.S. Coast Guard, you can visit their website, United States Coast Guard , to connect with a recruiter

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, in 2021, there were 4,439 accidents reported that involved 658 deaths. In 2022, they saw a 9% decrease with a total 4,040 accidents and 636 deaths.

“A lot of our search and rescue cases can be prevented by having a plan before you leave the dock, checking safety items on board, as well as checking your boat and ensuring that it’s running smoothly and that there isn’t any concern for water intrusion or damage,” Operations Petty Officer and E-6 First Class Petty Officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Ponce de Leon Inlet, Lacey Miller, said.

They do year-round training on how to keep boaters safe and also teach local law enforcement agencies including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Volusia Sheriff’s Office and New Smyrna Police Department how to respond in the event of a water rescue.

“We do a classroom portion, so we’ll teach them from the books and give them the visual aid and then in the afternoons we get underway with them and do the hands-on training on the water,” Miller said.

A big part of what they do is keeping people safe by reminding them what to do before heading out on the water.

“Our big weekends typically are fish openers, such as red snapper. And any kind of a big holiday on the water is also a big weekend for us for search and rescue,” Miller said. “Having lifejackets on board fitted properly and having a form of communication, of some sort, is crucial.”

In case of an emergency, the U.S. Coast Guard says there are five things people should know at all times to make the rescue easier:

Number of people on board

What’s the problem

PFD (personal flotation device or lifejackets)

Position

Description of your vessel

She says knowing exactly where you are is key to help those conducting the rescue mission. “So having a GPS on board, especially if you’re going offshore, is crucial. Being able to tell a responder where you are is the number one most important thing,” Miller said.

In terms of weather, Miller says boaters need to be aware of the boat’s capabilities before heading out. “When you start having breaking waves, it’s a little bit more dangerous as far as a motor goes, because it could potentially break onto the boat, causing you to lose steering and stability for your vessel. And that’s when boats typically capsize.”

Despite the warnings, she says a lot of people still go out in bad weather to fish, putting their lives at risk.

“Most of our rescues happen when the weather turns or when someone isn’t checking their boat. (…) One of our busiest seasons is typically red snapper opening. People will head out offshore and smaller vessels to go get their two fish for the day and they won’t check their engine before they go,” Miller said.

Miller joined the Coast Guard after graduating high school, and for the past 11 years, she has found it to be a rewarding career path. “It brings color to my life honestly, and it’s never boring.”

However, they need more people who want to do the job. Miller says they currently have eight vacancies at the station, and everyone is having to do some extra work.

“If you’re a young person that’s looking for something new, something challenging and rewarding as a career path, I would definitely encourage you to join,” Miller said.

If you are interested in joining the U.S. Coast Guard, you can visit their website, United States Coast Guard, to connect with a recruiter and learn more about the opportunities and benefits of a career with them.