APOPKA, Fla. — Beginning Monday, Nov. 27, a portion of the Lake Apopka Loop Trail within the Lake Apopka North Shore will be closed as the St. Johns River Water Management District begins a shoreline stabilization project along the Apopka Beauclair Canal.

Signage will be posted at the trailheads of the affected routes. The project will last through April 2024.

The Lake Apopka Loop Trail spans over 20 miles, which features four primary trailheads with restroom facilities at the Green Mountain, North Shore/McDonald Canal boat ramp, and Magnolia Park trailheads. Additionally, port-a-lets are available at the historic pump house. However, there are no drinking water facilities along the trail.

The resurfacing of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive from the Unit One Pump to the Jones Avenue exit will begin Tuesday, Dec. 5. That project is expected to be finished by the end of the week and will not impact the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, operating during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays.

For the most up-to-date list of district properties, visit www.sjrwmd.com/meetings-announcements.