ORLANDO, Fla. — Iconic rock band the Eagles will bring their Long Goodbye Tour to Orlando on March 4, 2024.

What You Need To Know The Eagles are coming to Orlando March 4



Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17



Prices start at $145.25 each

The tour, which will continue through 2025, is being billed as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s final one after more than a half-century of traversing the globe and some changes to its musicians. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey are the current members. Frey and Gill have toured with the band since founding member Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, died in 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website and at the Amway Center box office. Various presales began at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Prices start at $145.25 each, and all tickets are reserved. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling and facility fee charges.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.”

“We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” the statement said.

The country rock band, which got its start in California in the 1970s, is known for hits like “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful, Easy Feeling,” “The Best of My Love,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Desperado,” and the iconic “Hotel California” album and song — among many others. The band has been honored by the Kennedy Center.