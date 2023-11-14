ORLANDO, Fla. — Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States.

And Amazon is preparing for the millions of people taking advantage of holiday deals this week. With the numerous amount of items purchased on Amazon.com daily, ever wonder how this giant company stocks millions of items in a warehouse and gets the products to you so quickly?

Now you can see for yourself, by taking a tour of an Orlando Amazon fulfilment center that is open to the public.

Tour guide Arturo Larreal says the walking tour will really shed light on how a product gets to a consumer’s home so quickly.

“People get to see the package journey, since the moment that they click buy on amazon.com. Until the last stop when it leaves our fulfillment center,” said Larreal.

The hour-long narrated walking tour at the Boggy Creek Road fulfillment facility will take visitors throughout much of the warehouse.

Come with your walking shoes and be prepared to walk over one mile to complete the tour, which includes hiking upstairs on several floors.

Guests will see firsthand over 40 million items stored on four different floors in a building the size of 14 football fields.

When you stand in front of the center, you can’t see the entire facility from end to end.

And if you laid out the conveyers in a straight line, they would stretch over 15 miles.

“The thing I like about the tours, honestly, to see people’s faces when they get to see behind the scenes,” said Larreal.

The tours allow guests to ask questions along the way and there is one question that comes up frequently.

“I get a lot of feedback from people saying, ‘Hey, I just ordered an item six hours ago and now I have it at my door. How does that happen?’ Now visitors can see for themselves,” he said.

Children must be six years or older, and visitors can’t carry young children on the tour.

Reservations to tour the Orlando facility are made online.