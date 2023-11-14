ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to construction in the area, drivers will now have to use a different entrance ramp to go from westbound Central Florida Parkway to westbound I-4.
The main on-ramp will be closed until early 2024 as crews complete drainage and paving work for the construction of Daryl Carter Parkway, an I-4 Beyond the Ultimate project.
Motorists will now continue straight on westbound Central Florida Parkway and make a left turn at a temporary signal light.
This will lead drivers onto the westbound I-4 ramp from eastbound Central Florida Parkway.
The separator between eastbound and westbound Central Florida Parkway has been removed to allow motorists to make this turn.
A diagram of the slight detour can be found below.