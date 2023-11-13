ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second time in a month, a member of the onePULSE Foundation has left the organization.

The foundation's executive director, Deborah Bowie, announced Monday that she is resigning from her role.

The foundation's board of trustees released a statement on Bowie’s immediate departure, saying: “We are saddened by Deborah’s resignation during this time of transition for the onePULSE Foundation. Deborah came into a situation that was difficult to say the least and faced a daunting set of challenges, including the aftermath of COVID and the stalled negotiations over the Pulse property.”

Just last month the chairman of the board, Earl Crittenden, announced he was stepping down.

The board sent another statement regarding the recent changes, saying: “With all of the recent developments, the onePULSE Foundation board is in the process of reevaluating its mission to make sure it aligns with the new realities. We will keep everyone updated as those discussions evolve, and decisions are made as to the best way to honor the lives of the 49 angels and to help with the continuing healing of all those impacted by the Pulse tragedy.”

The onePulse Foundation recently withdrew plans to build an off-site museum after the city of Orlando purchased the nightclub property for $2 million last month.