KISSIMMEE, Fla. — After a fire destroyed its Kissimmee location at 700 Union Street on Monday night, the Salvation Army is working to continue serving the community while also trying to find a new location for its operations.

A mobile unit is on site outside the Kissimmee location to serve about 150 meals daily, and staff members are working to determine what is salvageable from inside the facility.

Meanwhile, staff also are working with leaders from city, county and local agencies about relocating to space in an available building as soon as possible. A spokesperson for the nonprofit said it needs a building to work out of because this marks its busiest time of year.

Services such as the food pantry, showers and laundry are suspended because staffers and volunteers cannot use the building.

Kissimmee police are holding a suspect in the case, Cordearo Lee Mable, on arson and burglary charges.

Staff and volunteers cannot currently accept items, even those like blankets and clothing that they usually are happy to receive, because they do not have anywhere to put them now.

Members of the community who would like to help the Salvation Army and the people it serves can make monetary donations to a special fund set up after the fire in any amount on its website, the spokesperson said.

The Salvation Army, or any other third-party fundraiser, is not managed by Spectrum News 13. Refer to its website for more information.