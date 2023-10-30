ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday is the very last day Orange County residents can weigh in on how they would like $219 million in hurricane relief to be spent. The money is coming from a block grant program in response to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

What You Need To Know The final community meeting is Monday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. at Barnett Park



If residents have not been able to make any of the prior meetings, they can fill out an online survey



From here, county leaders will draft a plan which will also be open for public comment

Since September, county leaders have hosted a series of open comment meetings as they work to build a plan on how to spend $219 million.

The money is coming from The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through a program called the Community Development Block Grant.

That means $191 million will go toward unmet needs while $28 million will go toward mitigation to prevent damage from future hurricanes.

Orange County’s District 6 will host the final community meeting, hosted by Commissioner Mike Scott, on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., at Barnett Park.

Individuals who have not been able to participate in the meetings have until Oct. 30 to complete an online survey. The survey asks a series of questions about how the resident has personally been affected by the hurricanes, followed by a list of projects they would like to see the money spent on.

The survey, which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, can be found here.

Following this input, county leaders will draft a plan which will later be available for open comment. Assuming everything runs according to schedule, the final plan will be sent to HUD for approval in January.