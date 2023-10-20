ORLANDO, Fla. — Passengers flying on Spirit Airlines will need to check their flight status for the next several days.

The airline has canceled a portion of scheduled flights “to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft,” the company stated.

Flights have been canceled at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport on Friday.

Spirit Airlines did not say why this necessary inspection happened so abruptly but said the action "is being taken out of an abundance of caution." A Spirit statement said the disruption would last several days.

Travelers should continue to monitor their flight status, Spirit said.