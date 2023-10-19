MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police say a female pedestrian died after being struck by a Brightline train Thursday afternoon at the railroad crossing at Aurora Road and Cypress Avenue in Melbourne.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash stopped all rail traffic, and police were working to determine what led up to the crash. No other details have been released.

The name of the pedestrian was not released, pending the notification of kin about her death.