DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach city commissioners will discuss a hotly debated proposed fuel terminal in Volusia County at their meeting Wednesday night.

While the fuel farm would be located at 874 Hull Road in Ormond Beach, the Daytona Beach city attorney is hoping city leaders will take an oppositional stance on the project.

What You Need To Know Concerns over the fuel farm include its close proximity to the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport



Daytona Beach leaders will need to decide if they stand with Ormond Beach Commission and the Volusia League of Cities in opposition



The EPA has granted a permit for 16 tanks, however, the company's CFO told Spectrum News 13 that the project would be much smaller

According to documents submitted by the city attorney’s office, one of their major concerns is the fuel farm’s location near the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport and runway. The city attorney is concerned about collisions and safety risks.

This is just one of a handful of concerns others have brought up. However, the project is still in the early stages. According to a Volusia County website that was launched to provide updates on the project; as of Oct. 11, the county had not received a development application for the project.

Still, city leaders are working to be proactive and stand with the City of Ormond Beach as residents have spoken out against the project.

“We need to go ahead and preempt all this, and just say we’re against that fuel farm there, and here, and anywhere else,” said Commissioner Ken Strickland at the last commission meeting.

The construction permit issued to the company by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection allows for 16 tanks. However, Chief Financial Officer of Belvedere Terminals, Tim Schwarz, told Spectrum News 13 earlier this month the project would be much smaller.

“People talking about 16 tanks, 300 million barrels of storage. It’s not that big. It’s three tanks and about 300,000 barrels of storage in a very contained, very safe location,” said Schwarz.

Wednesday’s meeting kicks off at 6 p.m. at Daytona Beach City Hall.