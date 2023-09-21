ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Ormond Beach City Commission voted Wednesday night to not provide utilities to Belvedere Terminals for their proposed Fuel Farm at 874 Hull road.

According to Mayor Bill Partington’s comments, the city commission voted not just no, but “heck no!”

Ormond Beach residents have raised significant concerns over the potential risks to the community due to its proximity to the city’s youth sports complex, residential zones, and critical watersheds like the Tomoka River.

The potential strain on local infrastructure, traffic, and the increased demand for emergency services has also been a part of these concerns.

“Our primary responsibility is to the people of Ormond Beach,” Partington said. “This decision underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our community’s health and safety. While we appreciate the nuances of development, it should never overshadow the greater good of our residents.”

According to the air construction permit, the Ormond Beach Terminal would contain 16 storage tanks, holding 20.4 million gallons of fuel.

The terminal will be used to “load gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel into trucks” and achieve a maximum truck loading of more than 350 million gallons of fuel per year.

And while there is significant opposition to the proposed terminal farm, the Volusia County Council is not able to appeal the construction permit, according to the county’s legal department.

During the last county meeting, the council decided to do four things:

Meet with state and federal officials and property owners to discuss the project

Have staff investigate the public notice process

Have the county legal department research case law on similar issues and how they were dealt with

Have staff research if there are any other lands that could be suitable fuel terminal sites instead of Hull Road

Ormond Beach City Attorney Randy Hayes also examined and evaluated the situation, determining that the city has the discretion to deny utilities to the proposed project.

“After assessing all the available options and considering the potential repercussions to our community, it became clear that we possess the discretion to deny utilities to the proposed project. Exercising this discretion in favor of our community’s safety and well-being is, in our view, the most prudent course of action. The City Commisson demonstrated that, unwavering in the commitment to protecting Ormond Beach and its residents from potential harm,” he said.

In addition to last night’s vote, the property site will also not be annexed into the city.