DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County currently does not have any local rules that govern the behavior of convicted sex offenders and sexual predators, but a County Council member is working to change that.

“I was reviewing the code of ordinances from top to bottom, and I noticed one thing — and that one thing was the fact that Volusia County, unlike many other counties in the state of Florida, we did not have an ordinance section for sexual offenders or predators," he said. "And something about having ordinances is that you’re allowed to have stricter standards at a local level."

Robins is proposing three ordinances be added to the county rules:

Increase the residency restriction for convicted sex offenders and sexual predators from 1,000 feet to 1,500 feet from child care facilities, libraries, schools and parks

The creation of designated child play areas, where adults who are not with a child are not allowed

The installation of cameras in designated areas

“It’s going to be for additional surveillance or monitoring cameras in our parks along our trail system in Volusia County, to add, once again, another layer of protection for our community, for public safety," Robins said. "And really, at the end of the day, enhance all of our quality of life for our kids, our families in Volusia County."

The county council discussed residency distance requirements last June asking staff to bring back data showing the impact of increasing the distance to 1,500 feet and narrowing the scope to convicted sexual predators.

According to information from the county, any convicted sex offender or sexual predator who currently lives more than 1,000 feet from a child care facility, library, school or park, but less than 1,500 feet, will not be forced to move if the ordinance is passed.