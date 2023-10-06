APOPKA, Fla. — The family of 7-year-old Jayden Miranda, who was killed in a car crash Thursday morning in Apopka, explained their emotions as they learned the heartbreaking news about their nephew.

What You Need To Know A car crash took the life of a child after a suspect is believed to have stolen a car and was speeding



According to court documents, the suspect has several criminal felony charges, including robbery, grand theft, burglary and possession of controlled substances



The family reported the mother is still in the hospital and she was scheduled to have three surgeries today

Newly released details from police highlight the series of events that unfolded on Thursday.

Apopka police say they received a call around 8 a.m. of a suspect breaking into a vehicle.

When the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect, Marcus Antone Williams the suspect allegedly drove off and was seen driving about 80 miles per hour, crashing into another vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a mother and her two children.

One of the children, Jayden Miranda, was killed.

The family wants one thing right now: justice. That’s what the aunt and uncle of Jayden say they’re fighting for.

Wendy and Marvin Miranda say everything happened so fast.

Wendy says she’s still in disbelief that her nephew is no longer here.

“I can’t, I can’t believe that’s he’s dead. He was such a good, warm-hearted boy. I can’t believe that he’s not with us,” said Wendy.

Miranda says they will fight for justice.

“What we want is justice. What we want is justice. This is not going to stay like this, we’re going to seek justice for my Sobrino,” she said.

Originally from Guatemala, the family’s native language is Spanish.

Wendy says Jayden, a child who brought joy to the family, was smart and was learning English as a second language.

“Since he was in school, I would always ask him, 'Do you know English yet?' And he would say, 'Yes aunt I already know English, I know how to count to 100,'” she said.

Jayden also enjoyed life outdoors, a social butterfly, constantly riding his motorcycle.

“He would love to play with his motorcycle and other kids,” she said.

The family says the mother and her two kids were on their way to school Thursday morning when the suspect crashed into them on Maine Avenue and Summit Street.

Williams is accused of hitting the vehicle occupied by Jayden, Jayden’s mother and brother.

According to court documents, he has several criminal felony cases. including robbery, grand theft, burglary and possession of controlled substances.

Miranda says the suspect’s actions have left a void in the family.

“We’re destroyed because of the death of my nephew Jayden,” she said.

A growing memorial now sits in the neighborhood, showing how Apopka residents are coming together to show their support.

Apopka Police say Williams is right now still in the care of doctors because of serious injuries he received from the crash. Once he’s well enough, he will be taken to the Orange County jail, where he will be formally booked on a series of charges, including felony murder and vehicular homicide.

The family told us that the mother is still in the hospital and she was scheduled to have three surgeries on Friday.

There was another child in the crash, that child was released from the crash Thursday.